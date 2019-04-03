LinChung Oliver was reportedly returning to Lagos after concluding the burial of his late mum in his hometown.

Basorge Tariah announced the death of the actor on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in an Instagram post.

He wrote, “My Heart is so so Heavy right now. I am in a dark and painful place. Tragedy is a euphemism. We just lost SILVANUS of DOGOOD. My dear brother was returning from the burial of his mother when death added my friend to his mean account. RIP. These Tears won’t stop flowing.”

Yet to recover from the death of LinChung, ‘Do Good’ star, Basorge Tariah Jnr wrote “I am so speechless and so sad. You were such a lovely soul. You smile, you play and never complained. You leave a vacuum that most of the world cannot fill. I will miss so much, it burns my heart. Sleep! Sleep great and awesome Talent. Sleep.”

Duke Oliver is widely referred to as LinChung and Sylvanus for his role in Basorge Tariah Jnr produced series, ‘Do Good’.

He once worked at Star FM on a radio programme alongside a few other comedians.

LinChung's death is coming days after the announcement of Abe Ishola Monsurat Olabisi aka Bisket. His death makes it the eighth in Nollywood since January 2019.

Bisket was announced dead almost three months after the death Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger, who died at the age of 47 on January 4 2019.

Shortly after Akintunde's death, another actor, Adewale Olarenwaju aka ‘Ishow Larry’, passed away after a brief illness on January 21, 2019.

On February 4, 2019, the death of another colleague, Funmilayo Ogunsola aka Ijewuru. was announced.

On February 27, another actor, Rotimi Alfred Popoola was announced dead by the Ogun state chapter of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN.

Tony Anyasodor's death makes it the fifth in Nollywood since January 2019.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, the death of 'Behind the Clouds' producer, Paul Emema, was announced by one of his colleagues.