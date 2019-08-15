Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu recently announced that D’Banj will be making his first appearance in a Nollywood movie in her new film, ‘Sugar Rush’.

Osiberu announced via her Instagram account with a teaser video that had names of the cast and D’Banj’s song, ‘Cover Me’ playing in the background.

While Osiberu didn’t reveal much about the role D’Banj will be playing in the film, she released other members of the cast. D'banj will star in the film alongside Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Toke Makinwa, Mawuli Gavor, Tobi Bakare, Nkem Owoh, Adedimeji Lateef, Zack Orji, and Bimbo Ademoye.

According to Osiberu, D’Banj also occupies the seat of a co-producer on the project.

“Sugar Rush is a co-production amongst Greoh Media, FilmOne, DKM Media and Jungle Filmworks. Thanks to my co-Executive Producers D’Banj, Moses Babatope, Kene Okwuosa, and Seyi Siwoku for making it happen,” she wrote.

D’Banj is a popular figure in the gathering of movie stars. He’s also known to be close to top movie stars that include Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic and Funke Akindele-Bello.

Confirming the news, D’Banj announced to fans that his entertainment company is making its first movie scheduled for release on December 2019.