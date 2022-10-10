RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Juju Stories' lands Amazon Prime Video streaming release

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The multiple award-winning anthology film produced by Surreal 16 Collective premieres a year after its African theatrical release.

Juju Stories [Twitter]
Amazon Prime Video has acquired the global streaming rights to Surreal 16 Collective's 2021 award-winning film 'Juju Stories'.

The critically acclaimed anthology film launched on the streamer on October 7, much to the excitement of fans following its impressive festival and theatrical run from last year.

Confirming its debut, co-director C.J 'Fiery' Obasi tweeted, "Love Potion, Yam, Suffer the Witch…JUJU STORIES is now live on @PrimeVideo @primevideonaija Worldwide. Tell your family, friends and lovers that JUJU is here…Let’s go!"

Directed by Obasi, Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua, the film follows three independent but connected stories exploring the concept of juju (black magic) in contemporary Lagos.

In 'Suffer the Witch' directed by Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest. In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and in 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.

'Juju Stories' stars Paul Utomi, Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Nengi Adoki, Belinda Yanga Agedah, Elvis Poko, Don Ekwuazi.

Last October the Oge Obasi produced film premiered to critical acclaim in over 12 African countries including Nigeria.

