Nigerian excellence to the world!

Chinonye Chukwu is a Nigerian-born, Alaskan-raised screenwriter, producer and director, whose works have received several recognition, grants and awards.

However, she bagged her most notable award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday January 27, 2019.

Her film, “Clemency,” a gripping death row drama starring Alfre Woodard, won the festival's biggest prize, the Grand Jury Prize for U.S. dramatic entry. While Ava DuVernay was the first Black woman to win a directing award in 2012, Chukwu is now the first Black woman to win the grand jury prize.

Not only has she broken the record, she has been tapped to direct A Taste of Power, an adaptation of former Black Panther leader Elaine Brown’s memoir, the first and only female leader to lead the Black Panther Party.

According to Deadline, Chukwu will work with Blacklist scriptwriter Alyssa Hill who will adapt the screenplay from the memoir A Taste of Power: A Black Woman’s Story.

Huge congratulations to her!