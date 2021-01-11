Nigerian filmmaker, Desmond Ovbiagele recently hosted industry VIPs for the official premiere of his multiple award-winning film, 'The Milkmaid'.

Hosted by Basketmouth, the event which held on Sunday, January 11, 2021 at Terra Kulture, VI had in attendance Nigeria's minister of information Lai Mohammed, renowned businesswoman Ibukun Awosika, AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe among others.

'Basketmouth hosted the official premiere of The Milkmaid' [Danono Media]

The acclaimed film starring Anthonieta Kalunta, Maryam Booth, Gambo Usman Kona follows the tale of two Fulani sisters whose lives are torn apart by insurgents.

'The Milkmaid' official premiere [Danono Media]

Speaking on the film which is Nigeria's official submission for the 93rd Oscar's Best international feature film category.

"Although I don't live directly in the area of conflict, as a Nigerian, I couldn't help but feel very saddened about what was going on in the North East. I felt as a filmmaker, I had the responsibility to make a contribution in terms of what I felt was happening over there.

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Desmond Ovbiagele, Baskemouth and a guest at the 'The Milkmaid' official premiere [Danono Media]

"Beyond that, typically these people that are involved do not really have a voice. We rarely speak about who they are, What we hear is statistics of how many people died in the papers. We don't know their names, we don't know where they came from or what they aspired to be as human beings.

"We in our very little way tried to use the film to at least put some flesh, put some faces and some emotions behind who these people are and that's what 'The Milkmaid' was really about. That's how the film came to be".

See more photos:

Guests at 'The Milkmaid' official premiere [Danono Media]

'The Milkmaid' official premiere [Danono Media]

Femi Jacobs at 'The Milkmaid' official premiere [Danono Media]