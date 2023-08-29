ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Old friends have become foes in a short period of time.

Cee-C pleads for Alex's fan base support on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Cee-C pleads for Alex's fan base support on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Recommended articles

After eviction nominations in a conversation in the garden, Cee-C jokingly pleads with Alex's fan base to support her based on their reconciliation. "Alex people we done settle, me I no wan go. We no be new cat o... they go choose all this new cats wey dey give them content...", she expressed.

This reiterates the good standing they both have now since ending their five-year beef on the All Stars show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other news, this morning began on a wrong note for for Cee-C, as she woke up to some gist from Ike that Mercy is telling everyone to stop talking to her. This could be a fallout of Mercy's advice against Ike's friendship with Cee-C.

Cee-C also walked out of a meeting with Doyin the Head of House, who was trying to address the house about the task they had for the week. In her words, "If anybody thinks that I'm hard this week, I will show you madness, madness pro max... Imagine those rats, piece of shit because you are in this house and they give you small Head of House abi nah BFF".

Doyin, on the other hand, wasn't surprised at Cee-C's actions, especially her refusal to come out for the house meeting. "I say that girl is fighting demons you think I am joking", she said.

This issue stems from their ongoing beef with each other which was ignited over Doyin's refusal to beef those Cee-C had an issue with.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Talented singer Sho The Icon releases debut EP, 'African Qupid'

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' is returning for season 2

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Here's your first look at Izu Ojukwu's '77: The Festac Conspiracy'

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Joeboy believes every artist has substance, unlike Burna Boy

Hayor P shares Jaiye & Vibes EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Hayor P shares "Jaiye & Vibes" EP: A mesmerizing Afro-infused musical journey

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during the pool party on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Lucy has requested a voluntary exit from BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

New housemate Lucy requests voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Tolanibaj battle breakup issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Kanayo O. Kanayo plays the lead in 'Charlie And The Boys'

Kanayo O Kanayo is a master thief in new heist film 'Charlie And The Boys'