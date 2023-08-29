Cee-C pleads for support from Alex's fan base on 'BBNaija All Stars'

After eviction nominations in a conversation in the garden, Cee-C jokingly pleads with Alex's fan base to support her based on their reconciliation. "Alex people we done settle, me I no wan go. We no be new cat o... they go choose all this new cats wey dey give them content...", she expressed.

This reiterates the good standing they both have now since ending their five-year beef on the All Stars show.

In other news, this morning began on a wrong note for for Cee-C, as she woke up to some gist from Ike that Mercy is telling everyone to stop talking to her. This could be a fallout of Mercy's advice against Ike's friendship with Cee-C.

Cee-C also walked out of a meeting with Doyin the Head of House, who was trying to address the house about the task they had for the week. In her words, "If anybody thinks that I'm hard this week, I will show you madness, madness pro max... Imagine those rats, piece of shit because you are in this house and they give you small Head of House abi nah BFF".

Doyin, on the other hand, wasn't surprised at Cee-C's actions, especially her refusal to come out for the house meeting. "I say that girl is fighting demons you think I am joking", she said.