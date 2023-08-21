Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fans and viewers are shocked to their bones as they watch a video from the BBNaija All Stars of Cee-C and Alex sharing what can only be considered a friendly conversation.

The duo was seen dressing up in the locker room as they talked about breakfast and their itinerary for the day. Alex even goes on to ask concerning questions since Cee-C didn't eat breakfast before they went on to their tasks later on in the day. Cee-C's response was calm and prompt.

But it didn't stop there as the two shared a laugh when Big Brother announced a mic infringement warning to Cee-C. Fans have asked the hilarious question of what happened overnight to cause such a shocking turn of events.

Cee-C and Alex's old beef started off during their previous time as housemates, during the Double Wahala season and it continued outside the house. In the BBNaija All Stars house, they have clashed severally over wager task duties.

They also dealt with the storm of other housemates trying to set a trap for the both of them to clash. Somehow, they have made it through, and it is really nice to see their relationship evolve to the beautiful point of them looking out for each other.