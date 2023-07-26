ADVERTISEMENT
Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This week's wager seems to mean a lot to so many housemates in the house.

BBNaija All Stars housemates Cee-C and Alex get at each other.
With the presentation due on Friday, July 28, 2023, housemates have been tasked with a wager to create a play on their biggest moments during the various seasons.

Recall that Mercy had fought with Adekunle on Monday, July 24, over his method of handling the task. She isn't the only All Star housemate who is keen on acing the presentation. As the show has in just its first week its second beef amongst its housemates.

It might seem like the five-year beef between Cee-c and Alex from the Double Wahala season isn't close to being over. which implies, the hug they shared on the opening night might just be fake and old scores might be dug up this season.

Cee-c had expressed her displeasure to Soma, Adekunle, Venita and Angel about the script for the presentation which Alex was working on. Housemates had earlier misinterpreted what Biggie had instructed them to do and now that it was clear, Angel was to work on the script as Alex's bit was deemed wrong.

In preparation for the rehearsals, housemates gathered in the lounge, and this is where all hell broke loose. Alex accused Cee-c and Uriel of not contributing to the task and this comes after they had expressed their feelings towards what she had done. But Alex wasn't handling their opinions on her work well as she charged on them causing Cee-c and Uriel to retaliate.

Things soon got wild and more direct with Alex and Cee-c alone being the only ones having a go at each other. But it spiralled to name calling, with Cee-c saying to Alex that "I know that your script would give us hunger in this house."

Cee-c and Uriel aren't the only ones who had a go at Alex as Venita in her attempt to separate them had a mini face-off with Alex but was quickly pulled away by her cousin Neo.

With this being the first old score to unravel, will others follow suit?

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

