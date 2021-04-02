Sad news for fans of Netflix's hit series, 'Bridgerton' as its fan-favourite male lead, Regé-Jean Page has been confirmed to not be returning for the anticipated second season.

Confirming Page's exit, a Lady Whistledown signed letter was released on the show's official Instagram and Twitter handles.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," the letter read.

The announcement also revealed that the Duchess of Hastings, Daphne Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor will return for season two. Dynevor and Page warmed hearts as love interests on the show.

Also confirming the heartbreaking news, Page wrote a farewell note to fans. "The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Recall Netflix confirmed the show's second season in January. The forthcoming season will center on Lord Anthony Bridgerton's love story.

The period drama is based on the Bridgeton series, a collection of eight novels written by Julia Quinn, follows the lives of London's elite families during the regency era.