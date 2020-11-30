Ace comedian and actor, Bovi will star in Play Network Studio's anticipated remake of 1994 supernatural horror, 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent'.

Bovi, who plays the character, Inspector Daniel, will star alongside reality star, Beverly Osu and Ndidi Obi (who played the lead character in the classic film).

Detailing his role, Bovi hinted that his character might have no comic attributes. He described the character as a 'serious cop' while also revealing that he begged the film producers' for the role.

The cast reveal comes just weeks to the remake's theatrical release billed for December, 18, 2020.

Directed by Tosin Igho and written by Baruch Apata, the remake will reportedly take a millennial approach to the classic film originally directed by Zeb Ejiro.