Bolanle Austen-Peters has confirmed she is currently working on a new feature film titled 'Palava'.

The stage and film director who recently turned 52 took to Instagram on Thursday to share bits of the forthcoming feature film. Speaking on the project, Austen-Peters wrote: "Palava is a thought provoking drama addressing topical issues such as family conflict, corrupt agents and love."

ALSO READ: Dakore Akande backs 'The Milkmaid', urges Nigerians to support Oscars' race

Pulse gathered exclusively that the movie written and co-produced by James Amuta ('Nightfall in Lagos', 2017) will be based on the menace of police brutality and the tragic EndSARS protest.

'Oloture' co-producer James Amuta [Instagram/@jamesamuta]

'Palava' stars Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kalu Ikeagwu, Kenneth Okolie, Kelechi Udegbe, Zainab Balogun, Ade Laoye, Gregory Ojefua and Big Brother Naija reality star Bamike 'Bambam' Olawunmi-Adenibuyan.