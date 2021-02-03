Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson has declared her support for Nigeria's Oscars' International Feature Film contender, 'The Milkmaid'

The actress took to her social platforms to share the film's trailer while urging Nigerians to show the film support. "I’m proud to support #themilkmaidmovie as Nigeria’s entry for the Best International film category for the 93rd edition of the #oscars2021", Akande wrote on Instagram.

"Let’s support our own in whatever capacity you can to bring home the victory for Nollywood and for Nigeria as a whole".

Akande's support is timely especially as 'The Milkmaid' recently sailed through the Academy's eligibility stage, a first for Nigeria as the country's 2019 submission was disqualified at the same stage.