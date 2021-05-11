Akay Mason's 'Elevator Baby' gets Indian remake

According to 'Elevator Baby' producer, Niyi Akinmolayan, an Indian producer contacted him in 2020 to remake the film starring Toyin Abraham and Timini Egbuson.

"I got a call from a film producer in India, @raparthyr. He had fallen in love with the story and wanted to buy the rights for a remake. I thought it was a joke o...until dollars entered my akant!!! They have made a really beautiful Indian version and I can’t wait to watch it myself," Akinmolayan wrote on Instagram.

The movie follows the story of a spoiled brat who gets trapped in an elevator with a heavily pregnant woman. It premiered in cinemas in 2019 and on Netflix in 2020, both to critical acclaim.

Toyin Abraham shot the film while heavily pregnant for her son and her performance earned her the Best Actress In a Drama category of the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).