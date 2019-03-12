‘Skin’ the full feature documentary by Beverly Naya has been chosen as the opening film of the 2019 iREP documentary film festival.

Naya made the announcement on her official Instagram account few days ago and later confirmed it to Pulse in an interview.

“I mean this is an honour for us and a very big step for ‘Skin’. Our documentary was selected and has been chosen as the opening documentary film,” Naya told Pulse.

The documentary featured Eku Edewor, Diana Yekini, Phyno and Bobrisky as some of the Nigerian celebrities that shared their views on colourism.

‘Skin’ is a documentary on colourism by Beverly Naya directed by Etim Effiong.

The documentary was revealed as one of the officially selected documentary films of this year’s iREP International Documentary Film Festival.

The annual international documentary film festival celebrates the best of documentary films in Africa and beyond.

For 2019, organisers noted that nothing will be different as the film festival kicks off on March 21, 2019, till March 24, 2019, at Freedom Park, Broad Street; and Nigerian Film Corporation, Ikoyi, Lagos.