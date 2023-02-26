ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: This week's Saturday night party takes us back to school

Inemesit Udodiong

The party was hosted by South Africa's Ms Cosmo.

Saturday night party [Twitter/BigBroAfrica]
Saturday night party [Twitter/BigBroAfrica]

Ahead of the weekly Saturday party, the housemates received high-school-themed outfits for the fun occasion.

After getting glammed up, they turned up on the dance floor with South Africa's Ms Cosmo on the wheels of steel.

Here are some highlights from the party:

The DJ was exceptional, playing the right combination of Afrobeats, Hip hop and Amapiano. The housemates loved it and fans online also raved about her. She clearly understood the assignment.

Looks like a lot of housemates were feeling the love as some couples shared kisses on the dance floor. Thabang and Nelisa kissed. Then, Yemi and Khosi had a moment.

As usual, Thabang was ready to party, dishing out interesting moves every step throughout the party. He was joined by Blue Aiva.

During the party, Kanaga Jnr and Yemi bonded by dancing together and serving interesting moves.

Like the boys, Tsatsii and Ipeleng also shared a sweet moment as they danced together in matching outfits.

Overall, it was a good time for the housemates as they turned up and let their hair down to great music from Ms Cosmo.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

