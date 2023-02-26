Ahead of the weekly Saturday party, the housemates received high-school-themed outfits for the fun occasion.
BBTitans: This week's Saturday night party takes us back to school
The party was hosted by South Africa's Ms Cosmo.
After getting glammed up, they turned up on the dance floor with South Africa's Ms Cosmo on the wheels of steel.
Here are some highlights from the party:
Ms Cosmo brings the roof down
The DJ was exceptional, playing the right combination of Afrobeats, Hip hop and Amapiano. The housemates loved it and fans online also raved about her. She clearly understood the assignment.
Love is in the air
Looks like a lot of housemates were feeling the love as some couples shared kisses on the dance floor. Thabang and Nelisa kissed. Then, Yemi and Khosi had a moment.
Thabang the stepper
As usual, Thabang was ready to party, dishing out interesting moves every step throughout the party. He was joined by Blue Aiva.
The bros vibe together
During the party, Kanaga Jnr and Yemi bonded by dancing together and serving interesting moves.
The girls get lit
Like the boys, Tsatsii and Ipeleng also shared a sweet moment as they danced together in matching outfits.
Overall, it was a good time for the housemates as they turned up and let their hair down to great music from Ms Cosmo.
