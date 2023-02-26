BBTitans: This week's Saturday night party takes us back to school

After getting glammed up, they turned up on the dance floor with South Africa's Ms Cosmo on the wheels of steel.

Here are some highlights from the party:

Ms Cosmo brings the roof down

The DJ was exceptional, playing the right combination of Afrobeats, Hip hop and Amapiano. The housemates loved it and fans online also raved about her. She clearly understood the assignment.

Love is in the air

Looks like a lot of housemates were feeling the love as some couples shared kisses on the dance floor. Thabang and Nelisa kissed. Then, Yemi and Khosi had a moment.

Thabang the stepper

As usual, Thabang was ready to party, dishing out interesting moves every step throughout the party. He was joined by Blue Aiva.

The bros vibe together

During the party, Kanaga Jnr and Yemi bonded by dancing together and serving interesting moves.

The girls get lit

Like the boys, Tsatsii and Ipeleng also shared a sweet moment as they danced together in matching outfits.