ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': 4 highlights from week 3 Saturday night party

Babatunde Lawal

The week 3 party was hosted by South African DJ Tira.

Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]
Big Brother Titans housemates [Bigbroafrica/instagram]

As the DJ turned up the music yesterday, the BBTitans housemates brought the best energy to the Saturday night party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Here are some of the important highlights from the party:

Tira, the exceptional DJ

DJ Tira played an exceptional combination of African songs with a foreign infusion, like the international DJ he is. Everyone loved it. Words on the street of social media are that he is the best DJ on the show so far.

Yemi and Tsatsii are giving us some vibes

Housemates Yemi and Tsatsii gave us some moves to think about. The two danced romantically, exchanging gazes, and we can't help but wonder if some ship is going to sail here. Only time will tell.

Juvonne is getting lit

The Juvonne team might be coming out more as they served interesting moves on the dance floor last night. We only hope they will come out more and participate more.

Housemates defy Biggie

The housemates ignored Big Brother's instruction to leave the party venue because of how lit DJ Tira got them, and this was interesting to see. Will Biggie, on the other hand, punish them?

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans': 4 highlights from week 3 Saturday night party

'BBTitans': 4 highlights from week 3 Saturday night party

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is the toast of Sundance

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is the toast of Sundance

BBTitans' Sandra opens up on deep personal issues in therapy session

BBTitans' Sandra opens up on deep personal issues in therapy session

Bimbo Ademoye gets epic surprise package from VJ Adams on 32nd birthday

Bimbo Ademoye gets epic surprise package from VJ Adams on 32nd birthday

‘Shanty Town’: Ini Edo and Chi Chi Nworah on producing the top TV show on Netflix right now [Pulse Interview]

‘Shanty Town’: Ini Edo and Chi Chi Nworah on producing the top TV show on Netflix right now [Pulse Interview]

Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians the kind of religious gatherings to attend

Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians the kind of religious gatherings to attend

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bimbo Ademoye and Vj Adams [Vanguard Allure]

Bimbo Ademoye gets epic surprise package from VJ Adams on 32nd birthday

After a hiatus from the acting scene, Chidi Mokeme returns as Scar in 'Shanty Town' [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Chidi Mokeme on digging deep to become 'Scar' in Netflix's 'Shanty Town' [Pulse Interview]

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her