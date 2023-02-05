'BBTitans': 4 highlights from week 3 Saturday night party

Here are some of the important highlights from the party:

Tira, the exceptional DJ

DJ Tira played an exceptional combination of African songs with a foreign infusion, like the international DJ he is. Everyone loved it. Words on the street of social media are that he is the best DJ on the show so far.

Yemi and Tsatsii are giving us some vibes

Housemates Yemi and Tsatsii gave us some moves to think about. The two danced romantically, exchanging gazes, and we can't help but wonder if some ship is going to sail here. Only time will tell.

Juvonne is getting lit

The Juvonne team might be coming out more as they served interesting moves on the dance floor last night. We only hope they will come out more and participate more.

Housemates defy Biggie