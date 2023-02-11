Saturday night this week had a little bit of everything, from class to swag, and a little bit of a craze to spice things up. What's a party without getting wild?
'BBTitans': This week's Saturday night party is a show of class and excitement
The Week 4 party was hosted by DJ Don Ayo.
As the DJ got on the wheels of steel, the BBTitans housemates brought the best energy to the Saturday night party.
Here are some of the important highlights from the party:
DJ Don Ayo, Amapiano's King
"Go hard or go home." DJ Don Ayo took this very literally. The disc jockey provided just the right amount of amapiano music to match the high energy of the housemates. With back-to-back hits, DJ Don Ayo set the house ablaze with his electrifying sound choices.
Thabang the stepper
Did the DJ and Thabang have a discussion about song selections before the party? Because it seemed like Thabang was prepared for every tune played. He dished out interesting moves every step of the way.'
Wild Nana rises
It appeared that Nana had probably had too much to drink as her wild side came to shore. From having rousing dance sessions with the men to having exciting ones with the women, she surely gave us a good show.
Blue Aiva's song gets the housemates going
The housemates tossed their beef and differences aside when the DJ slammed Blue Aiva's song on the wheels, and they all vibed to it, much to the delight of everyone—audience and housemates alike.
Nana and Khosi vibe together
The issue between Nana and Khosi may finally be over. During the party, the two bonded by dancing and hugging. We hope it continues.
With the party minutes behind us, the ominous tune hanging over the housemates gets louder. Some of their actions during the party suggest that there may be drama after the party; we will soon find out.
