BBTitans: Thabang says life is peaceful without Yemi and Nelisa

Speaking with Tsatsii, the South African housemate revealed that he is now experiencing peace with Yemi Cregx and Nelisa gone.

He talked about how hard it was to speak with one housemate without another getting offended.

To prove his point, he gave examples of Nelisa getting jealous if he spoke with Olivia and how Yemi used to get angry when he spent time with Khosi.

Prior to her eviction, Nelisa and Thabang were in a will-they-won't-they situation. He said that he does not mind Nelisa doing what she wants as long as she does not make an issue out of anything he does. Nellisa admitted to caring about him and that the things he does bother her.