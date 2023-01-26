Newly introduced Big Brother Titans housemate Blue Aiva has set social media on fire after she flaunted her breasts on the reality TV show.
'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house
Wahala, wahala, wahala!!!
The video of Aiva in Biggie’s house has gone viral, showing the moment she took off her clothes in front of two male housemates, Thabang and Marvin.
The South African housemate removed her top, briefly baring her chest, and then put on a black singlet.
Thousands of fans have commented on the video showing her flashing her boobs for the cameras, many of which are lurid about her breasts.
