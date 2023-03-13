BBTitans: Blaqboi emerges as new Head of House

As the show draws to an expected dramatic ending, the Head of House games get fiercer, with everyone pulling and trying to get a hold of the spot as it guarantees them at least one more week without possible eviction.

After the game today, Blaqboi became the new Head of House, and he chose Blue Aiva to enjoy the HoH privileges with him.

Last night, Ipeleng, who already had a guaranteed spot in the finale, was asked to choose a person who would automatically be in the finale with her, and to everyone's surprise, she deviated from what we'd like to call the obvious choices: Miracle and Blaqbloi, and went for Ebubu.

We hope she made the right move and can't wait to find out. The show will draw its last curtain on April 12, 2023.