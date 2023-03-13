ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Ebubu gets the golden ticket on eviction night

Inemesit Udodiong

Ebubu got saved by Ipeleng in an unexpected turn of events.

Ebubu lands the golden ticket on eviction night
Ebubu lands the golden ticket on eviction night

Following last week's shocking eviction night, fans of the 'Big Brother Titans' show tuned expecting more drama and they were not disappointed.

Recommended articles

Sunday's live show kicked off with a big question: what was written in the envelope handed to Ipeleng at the beginning of the week?

She got the envelope after winning the Head of House challenge. She was told to keep it safe. This envelope was read aloud tonight, and it instructed Ipeleng to pick a housemate to fast track to the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The obvious choices were Miracle OP, who she has gotten close to lately. However, he shared that he didn’t think she would pick him. During a diary session earlier this week, he thought she would pick somebody that she didn’t see as a threat.

Blaqboi, her former Blaqleng partner, was another obvious choice. There is one person that she seems to have a certain loyalty to. After winning HoH, she named him as her DHoH.

Ipeleng shocked everyone by going against the grain and picking an obviously stunned Ebubu. It took some time for the message to sink in, but it eventually did, no doubt helped by the endless hugs he was getting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to this new move, we now have two of the finalists for the first season of the show. Time will tell how alliances and friendships are affected by the outcome of Ipeleng's choice.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: Ebubu gets the golden ticket on eviction night

BBTitans: Ebubu gets the golden ticket on eviction night

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend sues him for $30 million over domestic and sexual assault claims

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend sues him for $30 million over domestic and sexual assault claims

Super Eagles: 'Osimhen will win multiple golden boots' — Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles: 'Osimhen will win multiple golden boots' — Jose Peseiro

'We are observing them all' - Peseiro reveals his intentions for Italy-based stars

'We are observing them all' - Peseiro reveals his intentions for Italy-based stars

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Wizkid splashes half a billion naira on new vehicle

Wizkid splashes half a billion naira on new vehicle

Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Cynthia Morgan details why she no longer has a crush on any guy

Cynthia Morgan details why she no longer has a crush on any guy

Ruger unveils title of his forthcoming debut album

Ruger unveils title of his forthcoming debut album

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miracle and Khosi reflect on their partnership [Twitter/BigBroAfrica]

BBTitans: Khosi and Miracle OP declare their love for each other

Khosi and Blue Aiva

BBTitans: Khosi and Blue Aiva finally reconcile...or so we hope

BBTitans

BBTitans: Biggie introduces major twists as Ipeleng becomes Head of House

KHOSI AND EBUBU [DSTV]

BBTitans: Khosi starts her own talk show in Biggie's house