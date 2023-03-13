BBTitans: Ebubu gets the golden ticket on eviction night

Sunday's live show kicked off with a big question: what was written in the envelope handed to Ipeleng at the beginning of the week?

She got the envelope after winning the Head of House challenge. She was told to keep it safe. This envelope was read aloud tonight, and it instructed Ipeleng to pick a housemate to fast track to the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The obvious choices were Miracle OP, who she has gotten close to lately. However, he shared that he didn’t think she would pick him. During a diary session earlier this week, he thought she would pick somebody that she didn’t see as a threat.

Blaqboi, her former Blaqleng partner, was another obvious choice. There is one person that she seems to have a certain loyalty to. After winning HoH, she named him as her DHoH.

Ipeleng shocked everyone by going against the grain and picking an obviously stunned Ebubu. It took some time for the message to sink in, but it eventually did, no doubt helped by the endless hugs he was getting.

ADVERTISEMENT