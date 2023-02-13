'BBTitans': Tsatsii nominates lover Kanaga Jnr as 5 pairs face eviction

This week's eviction show, like every other, had some twists and turns to it.

The Yelisa group is back on the nomination list, as it has been for the past four weeks, while the Royals have avoided possible eviction yet again.

To everyone's surprise, Tsatsii also put her love interest, Kanaga Jnr, up for possible eviction.

The housemates nominated in the following order:

Kaniva nominated Juvone, Juiovla Maya nominated Kaniva, Khosicle Royals nominated Blaqleng, Kaniva Juvone nominated Blaqleng, Royals Yelisa nominated Kaniva, Blaqleng Juiovla nominated Khosicle, Blaqleng Blaqleng nominated Yelisa, Juvone Khosicle nominated Blaqleng, Maya Thabana nominated Maya, Yelisa

HoH saved Justin and Yvonne and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia, who are now up for eviction.