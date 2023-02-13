ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Tsatsii nominates lover Kanaga Jnr as 5 pairs face eviction

Babatunde Lawal

Every eviction night comes with its own dose of twists and turns; who would have thought that Tsatsii of The Royals would put her 'man,' Kanaga Jnr up for eviction?

BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]
BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]

After the Head of House games, which took an unexpected turn when supposed 'underdogs' Thabana took home the crown, the eviction show has also ended.

This week's eviction show, like every other, had some twists and turns to it.

The Yelisa group is back on the nomination list, as it has been for the past four weeks, while the Royals have avoided possible eviction yet again.

To everyone's surprise, Tsatsii also put her love interest, Kanaga Jnr, up for possible eviction.

  1. Kaniva nominated Juvone, Juiovla
  2. Maya nominated Kaniva, Khosicle
  3. Royals nominated Blaqleng, Kaniva
  4. Juvone nominated Blaqleng, Royals
  5. Yelisa nominated Kaniva, Blaqleng
  6. Juiovla nominated Khosicle, Blaqleng
  7. Blaqleng nominated Yelisa, Juvone
  8. Khosicle nominated Blaqleng, Maya
  9. Thabana nominated Maya, Yelisa

HoH saved Justin and Yvonne and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia, who are now up for eviction.

The housemates up for eviction are Kaniva, Blaqleng, Khosicle, Juiovla, Maya, and Yelisa.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

