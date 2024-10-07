BBNaija S9: The journey to the money as Kellyrae takes it all home

When it comes to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), you can expect drama, twists, and plenty of surprises. But this season, the stars aligned for the hosts and guests of BBNaija S9: The Buzz, Showmax's exclusive talk show, as their bold predictions came to pass spectacularly!

On the 10th episode of The Buzz, host Toke Makinwa and her guests, Femi Daniels and Mercy Obidake, tackled the all-important question: Who would make it to the final cut and potentially win BBNaija Season 9: No Loose Guard?

ADVERTISEMENT

Femi and Mercy placed their bets on Kelly Rae, Wanni, and Victoria, naming them the most likely to dominate the final stages. Toke, not one to shy away from making her bold call, predicted a top four featuring Kellyrae, Onyeka, Wanni, and Victoria.

And guess what? Their predictions were spot on.

Hosted by the vivacious Toke Makinwa, the show dissected the housemates' gameplay, relationships, alliances, and, chances of winning. With guests like Femi and Mercy bringing their sharp analysis, The Buzz became a BBNaija fan’s dream—a place to hear behind-the-scenes insights and predictions.

Toke and her guests didn’t just entertain the idea of who might win—they committed to their guesses. And as the season barreled toward its epic finale, Kellyrae, Wanni, and Victoria emerged as the top contenders, just as predicted.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Kellyrae's Rise to Stardom

Kellyrae entered the BBNaija house on Sunday, 28 July alongside 27 other housemates, with a unique twist—contestants were paired up and competed as dynamic duos. Week after week, housemates were tested on their mental, physical, and emotional strengths, leading to countless moments of tension, joy, and heartbreak but Kellyrae, with his talent, charm, and strategic prowess, stood out.

Kellyrae, whose real name is Kingsley Sule, is a Nigerian singer with a Bachelor’s degree in Music from Delta State University.

Throughout the competition, Kellyrae's journey was filled with highs and lows, but his resilience paid off when he claimed the grand prize and earned the title of BBNaija Season 9 champion. Alongside him, Wanni, Victoria, and Onyeka stood as finalists, giving the show one of its most thrilling conclusions.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duo That Fooled the House

Kellyrae’s strategy was as brilliant as it was unexpected. Entering the house with Kassia, they chose not to reveal their marital status to anyone. Instead, he introduced her as his “bestie” and longtime friend. Throughout the show, Kellyrae and Kassia played the perfect pair, with just enough chemistry to suggest a deep bond but without giving away their true relationship. To the rest of the housemates, they were simply a formidable duo — until Kassia was evicted. That was when Kellyrae dropped the bombshell: Kassia wasn’t just his friend; she was his wife! The revelation sent shockwaves through the house and added a thrilling layer to the game.

Pulse Nigeria

Kassia's Exit Seals the Deal

Kassia’s eviction turned out to be a game-changer for Kellyrae. In her exit interview, she revealed that keeping their marriage a secret was part of a well-thought-out strategy to keep the housemates off balance while maintaining an advantage in the competition. The move worked like a charm, and once Kellyrae disclosed their relationship, he gained even more support from fans, who admired the couple’s clever gameplay. The fanbase began to grow even stronger, with the tagline “The money is married” becoming a rallying cry for votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Kassia out of the picture and Kellyrae left to face the final weeks of the competition on his own, he upped his game. And as The Buzz predicted, Kellyrae’s charm and calculated moves made him a favourite among viewers.

Pulse Nigeria

And with his fanbase still buzzing over his "The money is married" strategy, it’s clear that Kellyrae’s journey in the BBNaija house has been anything but ordinary.

So, were you rooting for Kellyrae from the start? Or were you Team Wanni, Victoria, or Onyeka? Either way, one thing’s for sure: The Buzz called it right!