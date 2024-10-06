Kellyrae wins BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' season

He was announced the winner by the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the grand finale of the show on Sunday night in Lagos.

The winner was presented with a ₦60 million cash prize and a new SUV.

Kellyrae, 33 years old, from Delta, who came into the show with his wife, Kassia, is a graduate of Delta State University.

The eight housemates who made it to the finals are Kellyrae, Sooj, Anita, Nelly, Onyeka, Wanni, Victoria and Ozee.

Sooj, the first finalist to be evicted, said “I am thankful for the journey so far, I feel like a winner and a champion regardless of the situation; I am coming for any and everything; I’m taking the world by storm.”

This was followed by Anita, a model, who expressed her desire to be engaged on the international runway.

She said, “I am excited and grateful right now, I wanted to win the prize but I am here till the last day; I am happy. I will be taking my modelling business to the next level.”

Ozee said: “It’s not about the final winner but the fact that I made it to the end. This platform is like a social experiment where I have learnt about myself. I have a lot am working on. Just look out for me, this is just the beginning.”

Nelly, who auditioned nine times before her final success in the show, said, “I am very happy. I will be growing my restaurant brand. You people should expect something big. I can’t wait to work with all the brands that love me.”

Victoria, the fifth finalist to leave the house, said she would be going back to her business as a travel consultant and would remain open to more collaborations from brands.

For Onyeka, she spoke about her interest in singing, dancing, acting and directing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reality television show began on July 28 with 28 housemates.

The show witnessed lots of twists, drama, controversies, steeze and romance, as the housemates came in pairs of 14.

