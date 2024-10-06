BBNaija S9: Wanni Finishes As Last Woman Standing

The finale show saw Wanni as the last girl standing while Kellyrae won the show with 35.95% and Onyeka emerged as the second runner-up amassing 11.46% of the total votes at the final show on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Wanni, who came in as a duo with her twin sister Handi Danbaki, won fans' hearts with her bubbly personality. With many finding her bond with her twin sister inspiring and others finding her relationship with Shaun endearing, she entertained the viewers and the housemates for ten weeks.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old DJ from Kaduna was the life of the party, behind quite a bit of the drama of the No Loose Guard season, so much so that she earned as many enemies in the house as she earned supporters outside of the house, who love the fact that she was unapologetically herself throughout the show.

Although during Handi’s post-eviction interview, the other half of the duo mentioned that she went into the house without a strategy, the Wanni x Handi duo were the double trouble duo and many soon came to believe that was their strategy.

As the last woman standing, she joins the hall of fame of outstanding young women, who have gone on to make exploits in their respective fields after featuring on the show. She joins a lineup that includes season faves like Francisca Owumi (season 1), Bisola Aiyeola (season 2), Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee-C (season 3), Dorathy Bachor, and many more.