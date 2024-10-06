ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija S9: Wanni Finishes As Last Woman Standing

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Wanni Danbaki ends her journey on BBNaija as the last woman standing.

Wanni becomes last woman standing on BBNaija Season 9 [BBN]
Wanni becomes last woman standing on BBNaija Season 9 [BBN]

Recommended articles

The finale show saw Wanni as the last girl standing while Kellyrae won the show with 35.95% and Onyeka emerged as the second runner-up amassing 11.46% of the total votes at the final show on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Wanni, who came in as a duo with her twin sister Handi Danbaki, won fans' hearts with her bubbly personality. With many finding her bond with her twin sister inspiring and others finding her relationship with Shaun endearing, she entertained the viewers and the housemates for ten weeks.

WannixHandi won fans' hearts with her bubbly personality. [BBN]
WannixHandi won fans' hearts with her bubbly personality. [BBN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old DJ from Kaduna was the life of the party, behind quite a bit of the drama of the No Loose Guard season, so much so that she earned as many enemies in the house as she earned supporters outside of the house, who love the fact that she was unapologetically herself throughout the show.

Although during Handi’s post-eviction interview, the other half of the duo mentioned that she went into the house without a strategy, the Wanni x Handi duo were the double trouble duo and many soon came to believe that was their strategy.

As the last woman standing, she joins the hall of fame of outstanding young women, who have gone on to make exploits in their respective fields after featuring on the show. She joins a lineup that includes season faves like Francisca Owumi (season 1), Bisola Aiyeola (season 2), Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee-C (season 3), Dorathy Bachor, and many more.

Regardless of her coming second place, Wanni has proven that she is a ball of talent, a talent, veteran actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele recognised that she offered her a possible opportunity to work with her production team after she expressed interest on the show. BBNaija season nine is just the beginning for the Wanni x Handi duo.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kellyrae wins BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' season

Kellyrae wins BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' season

BBNaija S9: Wanni Finishes As Last Woman Standing

BBNaija S9: Wanni Finishes As Last Woman Standing

Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun loses daughter; Fathia, others react

Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun loses daughter; Fathia, others react

Irims Starglazzers, WeeAdd holds private screening for 'First Chronicles of the Island’

Irims Starglazzers, WeeAdd holds private screening for 'First Chronicles of the Island’

Rapper Phyno rejects Olamide comparison, says they're brothers

Rapper Phyno rejects Olamide comparison, says they're brothers

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’

Chris Brown sells out Africa's biggest stadium in 2 hours

Chris Brown sells out Africa's biggest stadium in 2 hours

Reminisce shares how 'Alaga Ibile' sold 13 million copies and changed his life

Reminisce shares how 'Alaga Ibile' sold 13 million copies and changed his life

Enjoy your weekend with these movies

Enjoy your weekend with these movies

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Breath of Life [Prime Video]

A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

Lagos Fringe Festival has announced its return for a 7th edition. [Instagram/@Lagosfringe]

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions

Play Network studio's 'Hijacked 93' [Instagram / Charlesofplay]

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film, ‘Hijack '93,’ premiering this October