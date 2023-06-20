3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion' show

Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, it returns with the housemates from the 'Level Up' season like Adekunle, Allysyn, and Sheggz.

The first episode of the ongoing show, which aired tonight, was unexpectedly calm. If you missed the show, here are the highlights:

Trip to Cape Town, South Africa

The housemates scored a free visit to SA, courtesy of Pepsi. Some of them admitted that it was their first time out of the country. From the looks of it, everyone had a good time.

Picnic

Once they got to South Africa, the housemates were treated to a picnic with great food, drinks and a great time in the sun. Next, they went wine tasting before paragliding.

Trip down memory lane

The episode ended with a look at the explosive season filled with makeout sessions, gbas gbos and a lot of excitement. There were also a few interesting confessions from the housemates.

With the first episode out, the show continues on Tuesday, May 20, 2023 on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family at 10 pm WAT on DSTV and later on Africa Magic Family Channel at 10:30 pm WAT on GOTV. You can also follow the show in real time on Showmax.

