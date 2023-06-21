ADVERTISEMENT
Diana and Amaka clear the air on 'BBNaija Reunion' show

Inemesit Udodiong

Here’s everything you missed from episode two of the ‘Level Up’ reunion show.

Episode two of 'BBNaija Reunion' brings the drama [Twitter/Ebuka]
Following a recap of a trip to South Africa on opening night, episode two finally came with the drama we have all been waiting for.

Here are the major highlights:

The most explosive moment of the night happened between Diana and Amaka as they went back and forth over Giddyfia.

Amaka told her own side of the story regarding the Giddyfia and Diana situation admitting that being a player was her strategy in the house.

Diana replied with a lot of questions, revealing some interesting things about her friendship with Amaka.

Ebuka asked Groovy and Phyna about their time in Cape Town. Both parties simply maintained that they both had fun without going into details.

Prompted by Ebuka, Doyin took the opportunity to apologise to her former housemate for talking down on his physical looks after he left the house.

Eloswag opened the floor by discussing allegations supposedly made by Adekunle in his newsletter to his fans. Adekunle by maintaining his letter had nothing to do with Eloswag.

Sheggz also weighed in, claiming that Adekunle also took a swipe at him in the letter. Once again, Adekunle denied shading anyone with his newsletter.

The drama continues later today, June 21, 2023 on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family at 10 pm WAT on DSTV and later on Africa Magic Family Channel at 10:30 pm WAT on GOTV. You can also follow the show in real time on Showmax.

Stay tuned for more Pulse highlights.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

