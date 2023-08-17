Cee-C affirms Mercy's win in her previous season on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike had made reference to his previous season on BBNaija, claiming that Tacha was supposed to win the Pepper Dem season and not Mercy asking, "Was it not Tacha that was supposed to win her season?" But Cee-C responded saying, "She was not supposed to win, Mercy would have won regardless, it's the voice of the street".

Cee-C also predicted that a woman would win the BBNaija All Stars season. In her words, "A man is not going to win this season, isn't it obvious. I haven't seen that outstanding man in all of you". She also deemed Ike and Pere unfit to win, when they tried objecting to her prediction of a woman winning.

In Ike's earlier statement on Tacha being the one who was supposed to win and not Mercy, he made a statement that got viewers thinking about who exactly he was referring to. "That one didn't get disqualified after the many offences", he divulged. This further raises the issue that surrounds Tacha's disqualification, questioning if it was unjust or not. And whether or not Big Brother's leniency towards Ilebaye was right.