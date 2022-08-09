RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Three ladies are interested in me but I’ll consider Chichi- Deji tells Big Brother

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Deji has revealed to Biggie how Doyin, Chomzy and Chichi have expressed interest in being exclusive with him.

During his diary session, the fake housemate told Big Brother that he feels pressured to choose one of the three ladies but prefers to take his time before making a choice.

Sharing more details, Deji revealed that while Doyin already told him she likes him, he intends to consider Chichi as she has an interesting personality which he would like to explore.

"Doyin told me she likes me but I don't feel that way yet. I happen to know that Chichi likes me and she gets annoyed when I talk to other people. I am trying to get to know her better. I feel like she has an interesting personality that I am not used to. The only reason I won't go forward with Chomzy is because of Dotun."

The housemate further revealed that he feels Dotun's interest in Chomzy is purely "lust" and he sees no genuine feelings from him. He also shared that another reason for wanting to take things slow with the ladies, is that they each possess strong personalities and no one wants to feel like a second option.

Interestingly, Deji may have missed one out of his list as Allysyn has been quite vocal, albeit to her friends, about nursing feelings for the housemate.

