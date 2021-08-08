BBNaija 2021: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice have been evicted

As expected, Biggie's surprise threw the housemates off balance but that did not stop the scheduled evictions.

The first housemate to be evicted was Yerins which going by viewer reaction was to be expected. Reacting to his eviction, the housemate who describes himself as a Polymath explained why he did not quite connect with some of the housemates.

Shockingly, Niyi followed next. In another surprising new twist, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Beatrice as the third housemate to leave the show. On the reason for his early eviction, Niyi felt like his marital status played a huge part.

Here's a look at how fans voted: