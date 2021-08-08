RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice have been evicted

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates are the first to be evicted from the 'Shine Ya Eye' season.

Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi have been evicted from the 'Shine Ya Eye' season [Bigbronaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' Sunday live eviction show kicked off with Big Brother's unexpected plot twist of reintroducing four surprise new housemates.

Recommended articles

As expected, Biggie's surprise threw the housemates off balance but that did not stop the scheduled evictions.

The first housemate to be evicted was Yerins which going by viewer reaction was to be expected. Reacting to his eviction, the housemate who describes himself as a Polymath explained why he did not quite connect with some of the housemates.

Shockingly, Niyi followed next. In another surprising new twist, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Beatrice as the third housemate to leave the show. On the reason for his early eviction, Niyi felt like his marital status played a huge part.

Here's a look at how fans voted:

twitter.com

With the newly introduced housemates, the house is expected to be more intense than the past few weeks.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice have been evicted

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother introduces 4 new housemates

Examining Deezer's pricing, strategy and position in Nigeria [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ginius is like a teenage lover on 'How It Feels' [Pulse EP Review]

Paybac documents 'The Story of Hushpuppi' on new single

Ayra Starr’s ‘19 and Dangerous’ is a diary of 'growing' themes [Pulse Album Review]

‘The Suicide Squad’ is DC’s best movie in years!

BBNaija 2021: 5 hilarious and shocking highlights after the Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: DJ Nana thrills housemates at 2nd Saturday night party