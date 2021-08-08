'Shine Ya Eye' Sunday live eviction show kicked off with Big Brother's unexpected plot twist of reintroducing four surprise new housemates.
BBNaija 2021: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice have been evicted
The housemates are the first to be evicted from the 'Shine Ya Eye' season.
As expected, Biggie's surprise threw the housemates off balance but that did not stop the scheduled evictions.
The first housemate to be evicted was Yerins which going by viewer reaction was to be expected. Reacting to his eviction, the housemate who describes himself as a Polymath explained why he did not quite connect with some of the housemates.
Shockingly, Niyi followed next. In another surprising new twist, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Beatrice as the third housemate to leave the show. On the reason for his early eviction, Niyi felt like his marital status played a huge part.
Here's a look at how fans voted:
With the newly introduced housemates, the house is expected to be more intense than the past few weeks.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng