BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney found out I was the wild card from a chaperone - Pere

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates almost got to blows early Tuesday morning after an altercation that followed the truth or dare games.

Pere is the third head of house [Instagram/ bigbronaija]

Pere has explained the reason for his seemingly irrational targeting of co-housemate Whitemoney.

During a conversation organised by HOH Maria to mediate the housemates following their heated argument, Pere accused Whitemoney of getting information that he was a wildcard from one of the show's crew who acted as Whitemoney's chaperone.

He explained that this influenced his beef with Whitemoney and led to last week's strategic move.

This will not be the first time Pere has accused Whitemoney of being privy to exclusive information before the season commenced. He has repeatedly claimed to have proof of this ignoring the possible repercussions.

The housemates nearly got to fisticuffs early Tuesday morning after Pere pulled his belt during a confrontation with Whitemoney. Whitemoney and other housemates perceived his action to be an intimidation tactic.

Authors:

