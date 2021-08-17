BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney found out I was the wild card from a chaperone - Pere

During a conversation organised by HOH Maria to mediate the housemates following their heated argument, Pere accused Whitemoney of getting information that he was a wildcard from one of the show's crew who acted as Whitemoney's chaperone.

He explained that this influenced his beef with Whitemoney and led to last week's strategic move.

This will not be the first time Pere has accused Whitemoney of being privy to exclusive information before the season commenced. He has repeatedly claimed to have proof of this ignoring the possible repercussions.