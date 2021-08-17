RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Whitemoney blows hot in argument with Pere

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates got into a major altercation early Tuesday morning.

Whitemoney and Pere [Instagram/bigbrothernaija]

The brewing tension between housemates Pere and Whitemoney blew over after they recorded their first ever gbas gbos session.

Recommended articles

Things blew up early Tuesday morning shortly after the housemates' truth or dare games. Pere felt slighted and confronted Whitemoney about what the housemates said about him and amid the confrontation, he pulled out his belt.

Perceiving Pere's action to be an intimidation tactic, Whitemoney exploded and finally let out how he has been struggling to maintain a positive energy with Pere following their wildcard games.

Watch the videos:

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

This will be the first time Whitemoney has reacted aggressively towards Pere despite the former HOH's actions from the previous week. Recall Pere had convinced Maria that Whitemoney's kitchen activities was a strategic move.

It turns out Pere's latest actions earned him negative reviews from housemates and viewers. Both housemates have been trending on Twitter for hours.

Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter]
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter]
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter]
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter]
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter]
Whitemoney versus Pere Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Maria raises alarm over missing condoms in the house

'If you don't have a job in the UK or US, you are either proud or lazy' - Williams Uchemba

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney found out I was the wild card from a chaperone - Pere

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Whitemoney blows hot in argument with Pere

Rapper Silento indicted over murder of his cousin

'You're a cradle snatcher, a pervert and predator' - Timini Egbuson's ex-girlfriend calls him out

Lil Wayne reveals how he attempted suicide at age 12

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother announces nomination free week, orders Maria to keep a secret

BBNaija's Princess gets a car gift from her fans