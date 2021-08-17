Things blew up early Tuesday morning shortly after the housemates' truth or dare games. Pere felt slighted and confronted Whitemoney about what the housemates said about him and amid the confrontation, he pulled out his belt.

Perceiving Pere's action to be an intimidation tactic, Whitemoney exploded and finally let out how he has been struggling to maintain a positive energy with Pere following their wildcard games.

Watch the videos:

This will be the first time Whitemoney has reacted aggressively towards Pere despite the former HOH's actions from the previous week. Recall Pere had convinced Maria that Whitemoney's kitchen activities was a strategic move.

It turns out Pere's latest actions earned him negative reviews from housemates and viewers. Both housemates have been trending on Twitter for hours.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria