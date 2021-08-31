In new videos currently making the rounds, Tega and Boma shared a few seconds of kissing with movements under the sheets suggesting hands got into unmentionable body parts.

The videos believed to be recent began trending hours amid Tega's husband's new Instagram post claiming he cheated on her 24 hours ago in their matrimonial home.

"First of all, I Love My Wife so much. However, I will like to state that our marriage is not perfect just like many other marriages out there. We are two imperfect people. The past 24 hours has been hell for us as a family. I have wronged my wife in so many ways but cheating on her was what broke the bond we had as a couple," he wrote.

Recall Tega recently told Boma that she was prepared if her marriage crumbles after the show as she will be content with the fame the platform will afford her.