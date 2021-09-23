RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere discovers Nini's return to the house, alerts Saga

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nini sneaked into the house early Thursday morning.

Pere is the third head of house [Instagram/ bigbronaija]

It appears housemate Pere may have busted Big Brother's grand return surprise by discovering just when Nini returned to the house.

Nini, who has been missing from the house for the past 24 hours, snuck back in early Thursday morning with the plan of surprising the housemates in a few hours.

However, detective Pere seemed one step ahead in the grand plan. Shortly after her entry, the 36-year-old former US soldier alerted Saga who was camped in the living room. Both housemates went into the Blue room where Nini appeared fast asleep.

Interestingly, during Wednesday's 20 minutes search for Nini that saw housemates look in the weirdest areas of the house including cupboards, sinks and mattresses, Pere had suggested that there might be a secret entry in and out of the house. The housemate was the closest to uncovering Biggie's prank.

Hopefully, Nini gets a major reward for obeying Biggie's prank instructions. Recall the housemate was instructed on Tuesday to prank the housemates by exiting the house for 24 hours.

Expectedly, the worst-hit following her exit was Saga. The housemate trended for hours for visibly mourning his sweetheart.

