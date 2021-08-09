Fresh housemates have made the new list of nominations for possible eviction, the second since the 'Shine Ya Eye' season kicked off.
BBNaija 2021: Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay & Tega have been nominated for eviction
Pere exercised his veto power by saving Saga and nominating Saskay.
Up for possible eviction this week are Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay and Tega. The housemates got the highest votes during the nomination session that saw the exclusion of the newly introduced housemates.
At least one of the nominated housemates will exit the show on Sunday.
Prior to the nomination announcement, Big Brother cautioned the housemates on the prevalence of whispering and speaking in hushed tones in the house.
Here is how the housemates voted:
Boma: Saskay, Princess
Cross: Princess, Tega
Saga: Princess, Tega
Whitemoney: Arin, Jay Paul
Nini: Princess, Emmanuel
Jackie B: Saga, Nini
Sammie: Tega, Princess
Jay Paul: Maria, Peace
Liquorose: Saga, Arin
Arin: Emmanuel, Tega
Yousef: Arin, Boma
Princess: Saga, Arin
Pere: Princess, Saskay
Saskay: Whitemoney, Nini
Peace: Tega, Princess
Emmanuel: Arin, Angel
Tega: Nini, Arin
Angel: Princess, Emmanuel
Maria: Arin, Angel
