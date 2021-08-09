RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay & Tega have been nominated for eviction

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Pere exercised his veto power by saving Saga and nominating Saskay.

Rin, Nini, Saskay, Emmanuel and Princess are nominated for possible eviction [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Fresh housemates have made the new list of nominations for possible eviction, the second since the 'Shine Ya Eye' season kicked off.

Up for possible eviction this week are Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay and Tega. The housemates got the highest votes during the nomination session that saw the exclusion of the newly introduced housemates.

www.instagram.com

At least one of the nominated housemates will exit the show on Sunday.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice have been evicted

Prior to the nomination announcement, Big Brother cautioned the housemates on the prevalence of whispering and speaking in hushed tones in the house.

Here is how the housemates voted:

Boma: Saskay, Princess

Cross: Princess, Tega

Saga: Princess, Tega

Whitemoney: Arin, Jay Paul

Nini: Princess, Emmanuel

Jackie B: Saga, Nini

Sammie: Tega, Princess

Jay Paul: Maria, Peace

Liquorose: Saga, Arin

Arin: Emmanuel, Tega

Yousef: Arin, Boma

Princess: Saga, Arin

Pere: Princess, Saskay

Saskay: Whitemoney, Nini

Peace: Tega, Princess

Emmanuel: Arin, Angel

Tega: Nini, Arin

Angel: Princess, Emmanuel

Maria: Arin, Angel

