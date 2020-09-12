BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ozo has gotten his second strike for the same offence that earned him his first, weeks ago.

On Friday afternoon, Biggie announced his latest strike for infringing the house rules on communication methods during one of increasing moments of weakness around his love interest, Nengi.

His latest strike follows a love note he wrote to Nengi, a clear violation of the rules on communication methods which include "tampering with microphones, writing secret messages, whispering or mouthing words without speaking".

In the wake of Biggie's announcement, Dorathy took some minutes to blast Ozo over his Nengi fascination. According to Dorathy, he may be letting his feelings get the better part of him instead of the game.

Ozo's latest strike puts his game in quite the precarious state especially as he is also up for possible eviction this weekend.

See Twitter reactions: