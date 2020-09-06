Erica earned her third and disqualifying strike on three count charges of goading, threatening a housemate and interfering with the production process.

The housemate's fate took a nosedive on Saturday night after a series of tantrums that first kicked off with Kiddwaya and Nengi during their party followed by the final straw that broke the camel's back.

Erica had called out Laycon over claims she tried to kiss him. Events heated up when she moved from mere invective to threats on Laycon's life outside the house amid pleas from housemates to sheath her sword. Laycon, on the other hand, refused to engage.

Erica is the first housemate to be disqualified from the show just three weeks to the finale.