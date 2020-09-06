Post Saturday night parties in Biggie's house are drama packed and the latest had Erica on the spotlight for her drunken and unruly behaviour.

After the DJ Kaywise hosted party which saw Erica also throw tantrums over Kiddwaya dancing with Nengi, the head of house confronted her former mental attraction, Laycon, over claims she tried to kiss him.

Amid several attempts by concerned housemates to placate her, Erica let loose a stream of invective while threatening to cause Laycon bodily harm and have him killed.

Erica's reaction has sparked online outrage especially from Laycon's camp. The housemate has been accused of violating the house rules on several accounts in one night including claims she poured water on Prince's side of the HOH lounge bed.

Erica's latest tantrums has fans fearing the worst as she may have clearly crossed the line barely a week after getting a stern warning from Biggie on her blatant violation of house rules. The housemate is one strike away from disqualification.

Prince also got a brunt of Erica's fiery mood after she called him the 'biggest mistake' she ever made for trying to play two sides. Prince also confirmed she wet his side of the bed to ensure they don't share the HOH lounge.

See some Twitter reactions: