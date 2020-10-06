Dorathy Bachor is no stranger to fans of the just concluded Big Brother Naija season five.

The reality star had stolen hearts from the moment she stepped onto the stage to be introduced to her whole new world.

Dorathy addresses her BrightO comment in Pulse interview [Instagram/@thedorathybachor]

Perhaps, her voluptuousness first spurred the instant love she garnered as some viewers insist. For others, her charming personality spoke volumes. One thing that stayed constant, for Dorathy, was staying relationship free throughout her stay in the house.

In an interview with Pulse, Dorathy, who admits she went into the house single, speaks exclusively on managing her emotions, triangles and life after the show.

"I had this confidence that I was going to go far but I wasn't 100 percent sure cause it is a game and there are twists. I had an open mind and played the game, basically", Dorathy revealed in response to emerging first runner-up this season.

While opening up about herself and her stay in the house, Dorathy revealed that the show for her, was about being herself and winning the prize. This prompted her view of the show's shenanigans as distractions. All including her brief but exciting triangle with BrightO.

The Dorathy versus BrightO and Wathoni triangle was once again brought to the fore when Dorathy shockingly revealed, on the show's finale, that she was attracted to him. It out that the Delta-born now shares a different feeling.

"I find that funny because at that time, would I say I just said what came to me literally and I keep saying all of that happened in the show and literally went with the show. We are moving on from now basically".

While insisting she never saw Laycon emerging winner of the show, she couldn't contain her excitement at his win. "He deserves it!" she exclaimed.

The future might not be as Dorathy planned a few months ago, she admits being an equal winner is beyond satisfactory. So far, she reveals that there are plans to delve into acting while investing some time in growing business.