There are quite some unknown things about the remaining 11 housemates in BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem but these 13 things will shock viewers.

On Day 73, the 11 housemates gathered in one of the rooms to play a reality game where they spill something unknown about them to the house.

The game, initiated by Diane, had several revelations that include getting arrested on a housemate’s birthday, having oral sex at age 19 and having sex with three different women in one day.

Housemates say about themselves what they felt none of them knew. Some talked about their names, others talked about the nasty things they did on their birthday.

Here’s a compilation of some of the revelations by the 11 housemates on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Mercy confirms having a vibrator in the house

After 70 days in the house, Mercy confirmed having a sex toy in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house. Her revelation came with two corroborations from Cindy and Diane. “I came into this house with my vibrator,” she told other housemates. Responding, Cindy said, “Ike told me that ‘he would give Mercy a bigger vibrator’ (if they have sex in the house).” Diane also responded to Mercy saying some ex-housemates knew about her sex toy. “ “Thelma, Esther kinda saw your vibrator,” Diane said. This saw Mercy telling Ike that “I’m looking forward to your bigger vibrator.”

Tacha’s first sex experience was boring

In her words, Tacha revealed how she got arrested on her birthday and also her first experience of sex.

“I got arrested on my birthday,” she said. On her first time sex, Tacha said, “The first time I had sex, it was boring as f*ck and it was less than 30 minutes.”

Seyi had the first cigarette in primary school

Seyi revealed that he had his first cigarette when he was in primary school and had his first oral sex experience at age 19.

“I gave my first oral sex at 19; I had my first splif in JSS 1 and my first cigarette when I was in primary school.”

Khafi was suicidal at some point in her life

The ever bubbly Khafi narrated how she hadn’t seen her dad in seventeen years. She also revealed how she was suicidal in her days at the university.

“I was suicidal in the first year of my university; I haven’t seen her dad in seventeen years.”

Mike got married on October 5

Mike didn’t have much to reveal but he revealed the date of his wedding to Perri Shakes Drayton. “My wedding anniversary is on October 5.”

Cindy had her first kiss at age 20

To many viewers surprise as well as housemates, Cindy revealed that she didn’t kiss until she was 20. “I had my first kiss at 20,” she said.

Ike confesses to being depressed in the U.S.

Ike cleared doubts about his success in Texas, where he lived before returning to Nigeria for BBNaija 2019. He said he was doing fine but was a depressed successful man in America.

He said, “I didn’t fail in America and come to Nigeria, I had to escape the negativity that I was surrounded with. Even though I had everything I wanted, I was the most depressed I have ever been because of the people I was surrounded with,” he said. Ike went on to reveal that he hadn’t seen his immediate family in over 12 months. “I can’t wait to get out after 99 days, I haven’t seen my family for over a year,” he said.

Elozonam once had sex with 3 different women

Elozonam thought it wise to lay bare his cards as things seem to be looking good between him and Diane. In turn, he revealed how he had sex with three different women in one day. “I once had sex with three different women in one day,” he said. He went on to say, “I sucked his thumb till he was eight years old.”

Omashola has been smoking for 20 years

On his part, Omashola revealed that he’s been smoking for 20 years. He said he started smoking in the year 1999. He said, “I have been smoking for 20 years, and I have been smoking J for 20 years, since 1999.”