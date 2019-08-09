Ike couldn’t believe his ears when Mercy said that she fears the day they would have sex together.

On Day 38 of the ongoing Big Brother Naija, Ike and Mercy were having fun in the room with other housemates that include Frodd and Mike.

The lovers were on the bed covered with a duvet while holding and touching each other before heightening the touching game that saw Ike scratching Mercy on her hand.

Mercy pulled away to show Ike that she was injured and a playful Ike tried dragging her bag into the duvet but she resisted. Frodd lends his voice to the lovers’ conversation saying Ike has injured his lover.

The reaction from Frodd got Mercy spewing the lewd word as she feared to have sex with Ike for being too rough. “He’s too rough. The day this boy will fuck me ehn..”

The response got Frodd and Ike laughing hard.

Mercy and Ike have become lovers since their second week in the house. Their relationship started as friendship with Ike taking his time until he fell head over heels in love with Mercy.

Ike has since marked his territory amongst the male housemates and sent out memos to steer clear of his woman.

Few male housemates that include evicted housemate, Tuoyo and recently added housemate, Joe, have had to deal with Ike for rocking Mercy’s behind during different Saturday Night Parties.

The couple have become notorious for playing pranks on housemates - like when they stole Esther’s Bet9ja coins and returned it after a few days and when they poured water inside condoms claiming some housemates have been having sex.

Mercy and Ike have also registered their names as the first couple of the BBNaija 2019 season four tagged Pepper Dem.