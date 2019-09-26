Rita Dominic has revealed the reasons behind her support for Mercy, who seems to be the most popular amongst the 26 housemates of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem.

‘The Meeting’ actress expressed some of the characteristics of Mercy that endeared her to the ‘Icy’ pair and their teams.

Interestingly, Dominic occasionally tweets about other housemates like Mike, Ike, Tacha, Diane, Elozonam, Omashola, and Cindy but her love for Mercy is obvious.

Here are the reasons Rita Dominic is rooting for Lamborghini Mercy

Mercy is real

Rita Dominic believes that Mercy, who is widely referred to as Lamborghini Mercy in the house, is as real as they come. She made this known in her tweet on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, when Nollywood stars visited the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house.

She tweeted, “Mercy is too real.”

Mercy’s laugh is cute

Rita Dominic is also supporting Mercy for her cute laugh. The ‘La Femme Anjola’ star actress says Mercy’s laugh is cute and reminds her of a child with a cute laugh. She tweeted, “Mercy’s laugh is cute. Like a child.”

Mercy’s relationship with Ike

Dominic couldn’t help but admire the relationship between Mercy and Ike. The actress feels the union between Mercy and Ike remains the only and most unique Bonny and Clyde story in the history of BBNaija. “I don’t think we have ever had a “Bonnie and Clyde” on BBN before 😂🤦🏽‍♀️” she once tweeted. She never stopped getting amazed by Mercy as she repeatedly tweets, Lambo.