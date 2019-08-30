BBNaija 2019 housemate, Tacha has gotten singer and dancer, Peter Okoye to her corner as he’s currently rooting for her.

Peter took to his Instagram account on August 29, 2019, to appeal for votes to keep Tacha in the BBNaija house.

“Still rooting for her 100%, Let’s keep the pepper rolling. Tacha pepper🌶 @symply_tacha #Vote I Dey pepper dem🌶🤣😂 Oya Titians let’s do this👍🏾💪🏾 #WeDieHere Karma is coming.....,” he captioned the picture with Tacha on it.

The post has seen many of his fans wondering why he decided to support Tacha in the reality TV show.

He responded saying, “The Raba is for Tacha while she will Pepper Dem 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 go vote guys.”

Peter is currently on a tour performing for his fans across Africa and other continents.

He took out time to show support to Tacha hours after performing in Dubai, from where he headed to Zambia.