Joeboy, Niniola, Fireboy, Lil Kesh and Ycee were guest-artists at the BBNaija live eviction shows and they shared their thoughts on the show.

The music stars took turns in giving names of celebrities they would love to be in the house with them.

The five music stars also revealed who their favourite housemates were and why they care about them.

Joeboy

In his short interview, Joeboy said, “I would just be myself with no strategy. I would want to be in the BBNaija house with celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazy, Davido and Wizkid.”

Ycee

Ycee says Mike is his favourite housemate. He said, “Mike is cool, he’s matured, every time I see him, I read or hear people say good stuff about him. My favourite highlight of the show are the DJs. The DJs are what I love most about this season.”

Niniola

Niniola will take her bible, underwears, and wigs to the BBNaija house. On her 5 favourite ex-housemates, she said, “My 5 ex-housemates are Ifu Enada, Alex, Tobi, Bisola and Uriel." The Afro pop-house queen says she would want to be the only celebrity in the house with herself. When asked what it will cost for her to be filmed for shower hour on the BBNaija show, Niniola said, “$1billion to have a shower scene and I will still wear pant, bra, and net.”

Lil Kesh

Lil Kesh says he would love to date, three different housemates. “I would say KimOprah but she’s no longer in the house. I would go for Mercy because you know now or Tacha. I love everything together,” he said. For the five celebrities, Lil Kesh would love to participate in the show, he said, “I will love are Naira Marley, Tekno, and beautiful females but we don’t have many females in the industry. I would need to think much.”

Fireboy

Fireboy says the best strategy to be in the BBNaija house is not to have one nor a plan. “I won’t have a strategy and no plan if I happen to be in the BBNaija house because that is how to win.” On his favourite housemate, Fireboy said, “Jackye would be my favourite housemate and I would pick her because she’s smart and also a fan.” Asked the five celebs, he would like to participate in the reality show with, Fireboy said, “I would like to be in the BBNaija house with are Lyta, Skiibi, Limerick, Oxlade.”

Other housemates that have performed at the Live eviction show of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem season include Reminisce, Skales and Victor AD.