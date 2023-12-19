BBN alumni Diane Russet to release her series 'Dear Diane' in Q1 2024
The new title is set to make its debut in the first quarter of 2024.
Written by Abdul-Tijani Ahmed and Oluwatunmise Oluyede, Dear Diane explores the life of two young adults who find love and companionship, miles apart over a phone. Bound also by their passion and interest in creativity, with the boy as a musician and the girl as a painter, their love story is filled a lot of excitement on both ends.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Ahmed who partnered with Russet as the project producer, revealed January 24, 2024, as the set date for its debut.
Directed by award-winning Micheal Akinrodunde (AMA Psalmist), the cast includes Detola Jones, Shamz Andre Garuba, Riyo David, Toluwa Osewunmi, Patrick Diabuah, Obehi Aburime, Kameel Audu, and BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura
This latest production breaks the two-year silence from the star trio of Russet, Akinrodunde and Ahmed, since the release of Ricordi which won Best Original Drama Series at this year's African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).
The new title is expected to be a series on YouTube. However, no information has been released yet as to the number of episodes to expect.
With 2024, just around the corner, Dear Diane is one of the exciting Nollywood titles set for release for the new year.
