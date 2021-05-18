Anita Abada's female genital mutilation themed short film 'Efun' wins special award at WHO film festival

Confirming the film's win, WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: "Congratulations, Anita Abada, on winning the #Film4Health special prize for a health educational film for youth. Anita's film “Efun/Flash” confronts the challenging topic of Female Genital Mutilation. #EndFGM".

The film centers on female genital mutilation, a dangerous practice popular in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. It follows the story of a young girl who is forced to undergo FGM even though she believes she has the right to make decisions about her body.