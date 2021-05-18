RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Anita Abada's female genital mutilation themed short film 'Efun' wins special award at WHO film festival

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film won the special prize award for ' Health Educational Film for Youth' at the 2021 WHO film festival.

Anita Abada's ' Efun' short film [Twitter]

Anita Abada's coming of age short film 'Efun' has won the Health Educational Film for Youth award for the World Health Organization's (WHO) 'Health For All' film festival.

Confirming the film's win, WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: "Congratulations, Anita Abada, on winning the #Film4Health special prize for a health educational film for youth. Anita's film “Efun/Flash” confronts the challenging topic of Female Genital Mutilation. #EndFGM".

The film centers on female genital mutilation, a dangerous practice popular in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. It follows the story of a young girl who is forced to undergo FGM even though she believes she has the right to make decisions about her body.

Abada joins filmmakers from Albania, Mozambique, the Middle East and India recognized for their impressively told health stories.

Watch the short film:

