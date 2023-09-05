Doyin vents about ordeal with Venita and Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

She shared her ordeal with Big Brother during an intense diary session. According to her, Venita had been bullying and trying to provoke her since the eviction nominations were announced.

Doyin also explained that Venita was also pairing up with her ex-bestie Ilebaye, saying, "Imagine how I will feel watching Baye and Venita doing high five saying you're happy now the devil don leave you".

Also asking Big Brother to award her patience, she expressed, "You suppose dey give me award sey I never break person head for this house. You suppose call me say, Doyin well done... This house has taught me a lot".

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Brother responded to her by saying, "Maybe you should treat people how you want them to treat you".

Doyin also shared her anger towards the issue earlier on in a conversation with the Head of House, Omashola. She expressed her readiness to go head-to-head with Venita if she continued saying things that provoked her.

According to her, Venita had called her a witch in the locker room and was instigating other BBNaija All Stars housemates against her. She also made it clear that she was ready to dish her response, declaring "I no be person wey she go bully because if I talk I no go get filter... I no mind make she curse my mama but I go curse her pikin".

Omashola took time to advise her against including Venita's children in whatever drama they may have going on. He also implored her to ignore the situation, considering the fact that it could just be a strategy.