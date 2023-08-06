Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Despite their intimate moment that got fans excited, the two seemed to be avoiding each other for a while.

Things finally changed yesterday, August 5, 2023, when they cleared the air. Soma opened up, letting Angel know that he was unhappy with her because she had said she had many guy options.

After letting him express his feelings, they reached a mutual point of understanding, which led them to plan to avoid future disagreements.

Venita and Adekunle

These lovebirds have also found their way back to each other after a short feud. After cuddling and exploring themselves under the sheets a few nights ago, they had a little tiff.

Venita expressed her displeasure at Adekunle choosing to pack his stuff when they were not speaking.

Adekunle also stated that he had to express himself because he is not confrontational, and because she called him names, he felt that was the right thing to do. After lashing out, they apologised to each other and hugged it out.

Apart from these two couples, we have the beginnings of a ship with Whitemoney and Mercy Eke having their first kiss last night and flirting this morning. We also have Pere and Uriel exploring their chemistry on the dance floor.