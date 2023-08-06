ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

Love is back in the air for these two.

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]
Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Recommended articles

Despite their intimate moment that got fans excited, the two seemed to be avoiding each other for a while.

Things finally changed yesterday, August 5, 2023, when they cleared the air. Soma opened up, letting Angel know that he was unhappy with her because she had said she had many guy options.

ADVERTISEMENT

After letting him express his feelings, they reached a mutual point of understanding, which led them to plan to avoid future disagreements.

These lovebirds have also found their way back to each other after a short feud. After cuddling and exploring themselves under the sheets a few nights ago, they had a little tiff.

Venita expressed her displeasure at Adekunle choosing to pack his stuff when they were not speaking.

Adekunle also stated that he had to express himself because he is not confrontational, and because she called him names, he felt that was the right thing to do. After lashing out, they apologised to each other and hugged it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from these two couples, we have the beginnings of a ship with Whitemoney and Mercy Eke having their first kiss last night and flirting this morning. We also have Pere and Uriel exploring their chemistry on the dance floor.

With Angel and Soma, Venita, and Adekunle back on track, as well as these new ships, it looks like we might finally get to see our first official ship on the show soon.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Ibidunni Oladayo's 'It Happened Again' heads to Cannes Film Festival

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma reconcile their differences on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Saturday party leads to more kisses and fights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here's how 'BBNaija All Stars' housemates finished in their last seasons

Here's how 'BBNaija All Stars' housemates finished in their last seasons

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Celebrities are humans too - Eniola Badmus on Tiktoker's jail sentence

Celebrities are humans too - Eniola Badmus on Tiktoker's jail sentence

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye