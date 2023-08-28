ADVERTISEMENT
Angel isn't sure about being official with Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship status, face another trouble in paradise.

Angel isn't sure about being official with Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'
Angel isn't sure about being official with Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Daily Post]

According to Angel, her relationship with Soma is something she is unsure about considering the frequent disagreements they have in the house.

In a playful yet assertive tone, she explains to Ilebaye, "I think maybe our compatibility is just sexual tension that we are mistaking for love and maybe actually not love. Because every week something must happen, every week...".

Ilebaye tries to defend the situation explaining that the frequent disagreements could be a result of them constantly being together in the house. But Angel reveals having a romantic relationship outside the house, as she compares what she has with the person and the situation with Soma.

In her words, "I have a whole man outside we don't fight every week, maybe every two weeks". Viewers find this revelation of a man outside of the house really shocking considering how intense things have gotten between her and Soma over the past few weeks.

This conversation comes after Soma and Angel ascertained that they were in a relationship during the live eviction show on Sunday, August 27, 2023. But the duo seem to be having yet another issue with their newly confirmed ship.

Everyone is eager to see if this blows over or if this marks the end of the newly confirmed couple on the BBNaija All Stars show.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

