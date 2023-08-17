Angel recounts her suicide attempt to Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

She described it as a chaotic and traumatic experience for her and her personal struggle to pick herself back up. According to her, "I numbed myself out after my suicide attempt in March because it got so chaotic. Fame divided me into pieces and left those pieces on the floor for me to pick up. It broke me".

Angel further credits the incident as one of the reasons for her composure whenever she has a disagreement with an All Star housemate. "Every time I get into an argument in this house, I say to myself, do I even want to be here? I remember how I got here. No one in this house knows this. I have suffered", she said.

This is not the first time Angel is voicing out thoughts on wanting to leave the BBNaija All Stars house voluntarily. The first time she said it and even tried to act on it was when she and Ilebaye had an altercation. It took Mercy and Venita to convince her not to leave the house that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soma, on the other hand, has also had his fair share of mental breakdowns in the All Stars house. But the couple seems to be holding things together and bonding more as they share deep secrets and concerns with each other.